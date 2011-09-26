Volunteers Needed for California Lemon Festival in Goleta

The 20th annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta is right around the corner, more volunteers are needed.
Come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, to be a part of this fabulous community event at Girsh Park.
Does your business have a team of people who would like to volunteer? Want to donate to the community?
» Come support the Goleta community.
» Get a Lemon Festival T-shirt.
» Earn community service hours.
» Have a great time!
The Lemon Festival would not be possible without volunteers of all ages. Volunteers are needed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. To be a volunteer just fill out the volunteer form and email it to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).