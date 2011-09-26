Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Grocery Workers Ratify Labor Contract, Avoiding Strike

Union says three-year agreement includes raises and protects benefits for workers of Albertsons, Ralphs, Vons and other stores

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 26, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

Southern California grocery workers have ratified a tentative agreement with the Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons chains, ending eight months of negotiations and the possibility of a strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union’s new three-year contract “increases wages, protects health care and benefits” for the 62,000 employees, the union said in a statement.

Another 28,000 workers at Stater Brothers, Food 4 Less, Gelson’s Market and other markets are covered as well, according to the UFCW.

The group’s membership voted to authorize a strike in August after rejecting a health-care offer from the three supermarket chains, and negotiators began involved a federal mediator afterward.

Santa Barbara County store workers are members of Local 770, one of seven UFCW branches covered under the contract.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 