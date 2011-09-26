Grocery Workers Ratify Labor Contract, Avoiding Strike

Union says three-year agreement includes raises and protects benefits for workers of Albertsons, Ralphs, Vons and other stores

Southern California grocery workers have ratified a tentative agreement with the Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons chains, ending eight months of negotiations and the possibility of a strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union’s new three-year contract “increases wages, protects health care and benefits” for the 62,000 employees, the union said in a statement.

Another 28,000 workers at Stater Brothers, Food 4 Less, Gelson’s Market and other markets are covered as well, according to the UFCW.

The group’s membership voted to authorize a strike in August after rejecting a health-care offer from the three supermarket chains, and negotiators began involved a federal mediator afterward.

Santa Barbara County store workers are members of Local 770, one of seven UFCW branches covered under the contract.

