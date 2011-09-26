Jody Dolan Holehouse Joins American Riviera Bank Board

The UCSB graduate is a partner in the firm of Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP

Jody Dolan Holehouse, CPA CMA, has been elected to American Riviera Bank’s Board of Directors.

Holehouse is a partner in the firm of Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP. She serves individual and business clients in tax planning and preparation, accounting and business analysis.

She began her accounting career with Sloan Technology Corporation. Her early public accounting experience was with Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

Holehouse is a past president and current member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants-Channel Counties Chapter and the Institute of Management Accountants-Santa Barbara Chapter. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Western Pension & Benefits Conference.

Holehouse earned a bachelor’s degree with high honors from UCSB.

In the community, she is a past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. She is president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation and a founding board member and chief financial officer of the San Marcos High School AAPLE Foundation.

“We are fortunate to have Jody join our board,” board chair Lawrence Koppelman said. “As a successful business woman and local volunteer, Jody will further our outreach into the business community and provide valuable insight to our board.”

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.