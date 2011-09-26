Santa Barbara Axxess to Present October’s Business-2-Business Breakfast

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Santa Barbara Axxess will present the October Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 (please note new time) at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

October is Lemon Month! Wear yellow or bring lemons and get entered to win an array of prizes.

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon Friday, or $30 at the door.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.