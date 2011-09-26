Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Hears Back from Grant Recipients

Representatives from local organizations share how funds were used for a variety of projects

Representatives from the organizations who received grant funds from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation attended the Sept. 14 Rotary meeting to share how the funds were used.

Part of the criteria is that the funds be used for projects that are long-lasting and serve a wide spectrum of the community.

Below is a brief recap of the grantees:

» City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s West Beach wading pool. Funds helped provide lifeguards to open the wading pool, which was used by 1,700 children in six weeks.

» Isla Vista Youth Projects for after-school programs. The grant helped provide summer school classes in math, science and physical education.

» Storyteller Children’s Center, a pre-school for homeless children during the work day. Funds helped remodel the kitchen by providing a new dishwasher.

» Sansum Clinic’s Camp Wheez, a day camp for asthmatic children. Two canopies were purchased to provide cover from the weather during camp time.

» Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) for family help against child abuse. Funds purchased new toys for the counseling rooms, including doll houses, dolls and a play kitchen.

» Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, a weeklong sports camp. The grant paid for the awards lunch for the participants, their friends and family, and the volunteers on the last day of camp.

» Camp Whittier (Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County) for outdoor activity and team-building for youth and adults. RCSBS donated funds as well as teamed up with other Rotary clubs to develop a matching grant for the extensive kitchen remodel with equipment so the camp could remain open.

» SBCC Guardian Scholarship Program. RCSBS started a mentorship program for emancipated foster youth students at SBCC; funds went toward school supplies, backpacks and thumb drives.

» Girls Inc. used its grant to sponsor the “You Grow Girl” program.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise