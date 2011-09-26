Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Paddlers Cross Santa Barbara Channel to Support Firefighter Mike Moses

Proceeds from the Friendship Paddle will benefit the 26-year veteran battling a rare form of cancer

By Mary Rose for the Friendship Paddle | September 26, 2011 | 3:36 p.m.

One hundred paddlers supported by 16 boats crossed the Santa Barbara Channel on Saturday for the annual Friendship Paddle, which raised funds for Mike Moses, a city firefighter battling a rare form of cancer and facing bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy.

The paddlers left Santa Rosa Island on Saturday morning and arrived at the East Beach bath house in Santa Barbara midafternoon.

Moses is a 26-year veteran and captain of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department as well as a 34-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

He has spent most of his life learning, conditioning and teaching those around him to be able and ready to save lives in a split-second situation. He and his wife, Pat, have been married for 23 years and have raised two daughters. The oldest, Kadie, is married and has 8-month-old Madeline and 4-year-old Isabella. Shauna is a part-time lifeguard at Carpinteria Pool and a student at UCSB.

The Friendship Paddle, founded in 2003, sponsors open ocean paddle events to provide emotional and financial support to Santa Barbara County residents fighting life-threatening illnesses.

To support the paddle for Moses, contributions to the Friendship Paddle may be made online by clicking here or by sending a check to the Friendship Paddle, 920 Garden St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Mary Rose represents the Friendship Paddle.

 
