Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival to Celebrate Its 10th Year

Enjoy a day of cooking demonstrations, boat rides, ship tours and more on Oct. 8

By Brian Slagle for the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department | September 26, 2011 | 7:20 p.m.

Join the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 10th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival.

The event showcases a variety of regional seafood along with live music, cooking demonstrations, maritime education, children’s activities, free boat rides, tall-ship tours, a museum raffle and more.

Enjoy lobster and crab fresh from the boats plus prawns, albacore, clam chowder, oysters, lobster bisque, seafood gumbo and seafood paella provided by local fishermen and waterfront restaurants such as The Endless Summer bar-café and Brophy Bros.

On the music stage, enjoy return performances by local favorites The Ride, Spencer the Gardener and San Diego-based Fish and the Seaweeds.

Free boat rides aboard the Celebration and the Double Dolphin (Santa Barbara Sailing Center) will offer harbor views from the water, while dozens of arts and crafts booths offer something for everyone, including limited-edition festival posters by local artist Janice Blair.

And don’t forget to include a docent-led tour of the Maritime Museum and tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, a Harbor Patrol fireboat and the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point.

The Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department in conjunction with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara Inc., the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. For complete details, click here or call 805.897.1962.

— Brian Slagle represents the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

 
