Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Annual ArtWalk Explores ‘Parks & Landmarks’

Museum League provides hands-on volunteers who ensure the success of the 23rd annual event

The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History presented its 23rd annual ArtWalk over the weekend featuring the theme “Parks & Landmarks of Santa Barbara County.”

The celebration of art opened Friday with the private Artists & Patrons Reception, where guests met featured artists Rick Garcia, Ray Hunter, Ralph Waterhouse, Ellie Freudenstein, Frank Serrano, Paul Panossian, Ann Sanders and Steve Curry.

The weekend festivities opened the museum’s grounds to art shows, artist booths, live music, food and wine. Sponsors included Alma Rosa Winery and Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards.

“I keep on doing the event to help the museum in this special way,” said Patti Ottoboni, longtime event co-chair. “I added it up this year: The Museum League has raised $725,000 over the past 22 years at ArtWalk.”

Easter Moorman, the museum’s marketing and public relations director, confirmed the dedication of the Museum League group.

“The League volunteers are just amazing,” Moorman said. “They come back year after year tirelessly planning the event. Sue Adams and Patty Ottobani have co-chaired for at least 13 years.”

Attendees were seen touring the grounds and exhibition halls, pointing to paintings and photographs of local sites that held special memories and meaning for them. Along with the featured artists exhibit and the juried show, local artistic vendors displayed jewelry, art, ceramics, clothing and furniture for sale at outdoor booths.

A top money maker for ArtWalk this year was a large 30-inch-by-90-inch oil painting by Ralph Waterhouse, titled Hendry’s Beach, that sold for $14,000, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Museum League.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, click here or call 805.682.4711.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.