Summer for Kids Helping Those in Need with Shoe Drive for Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls Inc. has committed to collect and distribute shoes to people living in extreme poverty and recovering from natural disasters. The shoe charity provides one pair of shoes to a person in need every seven seconds. Since 2005, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 13 million pairs of shoes because of the generosity and commitment of people and organizations such as Summer for Kids of Montecito.

Soles4Souls believes partners like Summer for Kids will challenge others to become a force of change by helping the charity cater to the evolving needs of the global community. The shoe charity recognizes its success is the result of individuals and industry partners such as Summer for Kids who clean out closets and warehouses so that individuals around the world can have a better life through American’s excess.

Soles4Souls and Summer For Kids will be collecting new or gently worn footwear and/or donations to make a tangible difference through the gift of shoes. Every donation will support the charity’s initiative to distribute shoes to those in need.

“With tragedies such as the earthquakes in countries like Haiti and Japan, on top of the enormous needs elsewhere, we can use the estimated 1.5 billion shoes taking up space in the closets of ordinary people to change the world one pair at a time,” Soles4Souls founder and CEO Wayne Elsey said. “We need partners like Summer for Kids to get behind Soles4Souls. Donating shoes is one of the most simple yet profound acts you can do, because it will greatly improve someone’s life in the most difficult of times.”

To celebrate the third anniversary of its store’s opening, Summer for Kids is hosting a Soles4Souls shoe drive on Saturday at its store location, 1235 Coast Village Road, Suite D. The store will also provide cookies and toys for children in the playroom to celebrate its anniversary and to jump-start the shoe drive.

People and companies interested in donating can click here.

— Adriana Shuman represents Summer for Kids.