Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Summer for Kids Helping Those in Need with Shoe Drive for Soles4Souls

Saturday's event will also be an anniversary celebration for the Montecito store

By Adriana Shuman for Summer for Kids | September 26, 2011 | 4:20 p.m.

Soles4Souls Inc. has committed to collect and distribute shoes to people living in extreme poverty and recovering from natural disasters. The shoe charity provides one pair of shoes to a person in need every seven seconds. Since 2005, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 13 million pairs of shoes because of the generosity and commitment of people and organizations such as Summer for Kids of Montecito.

Soles4Souls believes partners like Summer for Kids will challenge others to become a force of change by helping the charity cater to the evolving needs of the global community. The shoe charity recognizes its success is the result of individuals and industry partners such as Summer for Kids who clean out closets and warehouses so that individuals around the world can have a better life through American’s excess.

Soles4Souls and Summer For Kids will be collecting new or gently worn footwear and/or donations to make a tangible difference through the gift of shoes. Every donation will support the charity’s initiative to distribute shoes to those in need.

“With tragedies such as the earthquakes in countries like Haiti and Japan, on top of the enormous needs elsewhere, we can use the estimated 1.5 billion shoes taking up space in the closets of ordinary people to change the world one pair at a time,” Soles4Souls founder and CEO Wayne Elsey said. “We need partners like Summer for Kids to get behind Soles4Souls. Donating shoes is one of the most simple yet profound acts you can do, because it will greatly improve someone’s life in the most difficult of times.”

To celebrate the third anniversary of its store’s opening, Summer for Kids is hosting a Soles4Souls shoe drive on Saturday at its store location, 1235 Coast Village Road, Suite D. The store will also provide cookies and toys for children in the playroom to celebrate its anniversary and to jump-start the shoe drive.

People and companies interested in donating can click here.

— Adriana Shuman represents Summer for Kids.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 