Local Vietnam Veterans Bringing The Moving Wall Memorial to Santa Barbara

Honoring those from Santa Barbara County who died during the Vietnam War will be the mission of the five-day visit of The Moving Wall, the original replica of the national memorial designed to honor the sacrifice of the more than 58,000 men and women who died in that conflict.

It will also serve as a reminder of the 11 million who served during the Vietnam War era. Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 218 of Santa Barbara are bringing The Moving Wall to Chase Palm Park on East Cabrillo Boulevard from noon Thursday through noon Monday.

Visitors can visit The Moving Wall 24/7 during the five-day stay. UCSB ROTC members will stand guard at The Moving Wall, as it will be illuminated throughout the night, and volunteer docents will be on hand to help guide visitors, locate a name and provide information on the memorial itself.

Dedication ceremonies begin at noon Saturday followed by a flyover at 1 p.m. of Vietnam-era fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. This could be the last time we will see such a large group of Huey helicopters in formation, making this dedication ceremony very unique.

There will also be a Huey parked at The Moving Wall for Saturday’s events.Maj. Gen. Joseph Franklin, former commandant of West Point and a veteran of two tours in Vietnam, will be the keynote speaker. Chapter 218 will also honor and remember the 99 veterans from Santa Barbara County who were killed during the war by reading their names aloud.

Additionally, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday there will be a nondenominational candlelight vigil to include all who wish to honor and remember our veterans — past, present and future and come together in one voice.

“By providing the community with an opportunity to see it and reflect on what happened to this country, and indeed, the world from 1959 to 1975, we honor and remember all Vietnam vets,” said Hap Desimone, president of the VVA Chapter 218.

The Moving Wall has been here before — in 1997, again in 2001 just a few weeks after 9/11, and in 2005.

Visitors are encouraged to bring notes, artifacts, wreaths and photos to commemorate their loved ones. The Moving Wall staff will gather up all of these mementos to be carefully stored with The Moving Wall in Minneapolis.

Donations and sponsors are sought to help defray the costs of bringing The Moving Wall to Santa Barbara. Sponsorships range from $100 to $5,000. Individuals, families, businesses or organizations can also sponsor a flag at The Moving Wall for $100. When The Moving Wall comes down on Monday, the flag will be presented to the sponsor. Click here for more information about these opportunities, or send a check in care of VVA No. 218, P.O. Box 4862, Santa Barbara, CA 93140.

Volunteer docents are also needed to help staff the exhibit. Members of the VVA No. 218 and Vietnam vets will be the first groups from where docents are sought, but any resident who wishes to help may also sign up. Shifts are three hours each and will require attendance at a training session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.284.6372 or email Don Matter at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 218 of Santa Barbara.