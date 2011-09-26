Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Transition House in Running to Be Beneficiary of 2012 Santa Barbara Triathlon

Vote online or at local branches of Montecito Bank & Trust through Nov. 29

By Christienne Durbin for Transition House | September 26, 2011 | 8:32 p.m.

Transition House family homeless shelter is one of nine Santa Barbara area nonprofits in the running to be the 2012 beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, which takes place the weekend of Aug. 24-26.

The winning nonprofit will receive all event proceeds, which could be up to $50,000, raised by participating athletes and volunteers. The presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon is Montecito Bank & Trust.

“We have notified our supporters of this great opportunity, encouraging them to go online and vote for us,” Transition House grants manager Christienne Durbin said. “We have seen a great increase in the number of families seeking shelter since the housing and financial crises began — families that never thought they would someday need our services. The proceeds from the triathlon could help so many of our neighbors get back on their feet.”

Voting ends Tuesday, Nov. 29. Transition House was third in the voting last year.

Votes can be accepted online at www.montecito.com (just follow the links to vote) and at local branches of Montecito Bank & Trust.

For more information, call Durbin at 805.966.9668 x107.

— Christienne Durbin is a grants manager for Transition House.

