Dr. Edward Bentley Elected to Cottage Health System Board

The gastroenterologist has been on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital staff since 1986

Edward Bentley, M.D., a leading gastroenterologist in the Santa Barbara region, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Cottage Health System.

Dr. Bentley, who has been an active member of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital medical staff since 1986, received his bachelor’s degree from USC, his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and post-doctorate training at the LAC & USC Medical Center, and is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

He continues to be involved in education through his clinical associate professorship of medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.

He is past president of the Santa Barbara County Medical Society and a former trustee of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

He has expertise in Medicare payment through his work with the California Medical Association and the American Medical Association Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC) and accreditation as a trustee and surveyor for the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. He is senior partner of Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Consultants Medical Group.

Members of the Cottage board guide the nonprofit Cottage Health System in its mission of providing superior health care to the communities cared for by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a regional trauma center and teaching hospital, and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital; Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital; and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Last year, the hospitals provided inpatient care for more than 20,000 people, treated almost 67,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments, and helped deliver 2,400 newborns. With a staff of more than 3,000, Cottage is the largest private employer in the county.

— Janet O’Neill is a public affairs coordinator for Cottage Health System.