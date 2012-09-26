Emergency Crews Rescue ‘Hiker in Distress’

Personnel dispatched to the Tunnell Trail above Mission Canyon for a man suffering heat exhaustion

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a “hiker in distress” in the mountains above Mission Canyon in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 3:15 p.m. to assist a hiker on the Tunnel Trail, below Cathedral Peak, in Mission Canyon, according sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

The hiker ran out of water and apparently was suffering from heat exhaustion, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

A county helicopter was dispatched to the scene and located the victim about 20 minutes after the call came in, Williams said. Firefighters and sheriff’s Search & Rescue team members also were on scene, Williams said.

Rescue personnel assisted the hiker at the scene, and he was then hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing area, Sadecki said, adding that the man was then taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Check back with Noozhawk for more details as they become available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.