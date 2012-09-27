Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:05 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Won’t Use Presidential Search Firm

Human resources director tapped to take charge of the search

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 27, 2012 | 12:09 a.m.

Allan Hancock College will not hire a presidential search firm and instead will have its human resources director lead the process.

Hancock College will not use a search firm to find a replacement for José Ortiz.
Hancock College will not use a search firm to find a replacement for José Ortiz.

The college is seeking a permanent replacement for José Ortiz, who left in June to head the Peralta Community College District in Oakland.

Betty Miller, former vice president and director of administrative services, has been serving as president in the interim until trustees can find a replacement by the end of the 2012-13 academic year.

Trustees earlier this month decided to put Cynthia Mesaros, director of human resources, in charge of the search, said Rebecca Alarcio, interim vice president of Student Affairs.

Not hiring an outside search firm will save the college thousands of dollars.

The decision came after trustees removed an item to approve a presidential search firm consultant from the Aug. 21 board meeting agenda.

At that meeting, both faculty and classified staff spoke out against paying for a search firm consultant during a time of repeated budget cuts.

Faculty Association Vice President Roger Hall said this week that it makes more sense to save money by using the framework of the last search firm, which found Ortiz.

“We don’t do that for any other hire on campus,” Hall said, adding that an outside firm doesn’t guarantee a better candidate. “Certainly the prudent decision.”

Kelly Underwood, classified staff union president, echoed Hall’s sentiment.

“I’m pleased that the board made this decision,” Underwood said this week. “It sounds like they were listening.”

Mesaros will make a recommendation regarding the recruitment and selection process for a permanent president at Hancock’s Oct. 16 board meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 