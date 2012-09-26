Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:12 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Country Music Star Josh Turner to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Hear hits from his chart-topping albums on Oct. 25

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 26, 2012 | 8:10 p.m.

Josh Turner
Josh Turner

Country singer Josh Turner, who has two albums and one hit single scorching the Billboard charts, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $35, $45 $55, $65 and $75.

Turner’s rich baritone voice has established him as one of the most recognizable artists in country music. He boasts No. 1 smash hits such as “All Over Me,” “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and he has sold more than 5 million albums since releasing his critically acclaimed debut, “Long Black Train,” in 2003.

In June, the country star issued his latest studio album, Punching Bag, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The first single off the album, “Time Is Love,” has spent nearly 40 weeks on the Billboard Country chart and is creeping its way to the top.

Amid Turner’s chart-topping frenzy, he recently released an exclusive 12-song live album, Josh Turner: Live Across America, and it debuted at No. 9 while Punching Bag was still at No. 19.

All of this follows his successful run in 2010 when the South Carolina native released Haywire, which yielded No. 1 hits “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “All Over Me.” Turner was one of just seven country artists to post two No. 1 hits in 2010.

With his smooth, steady voice, an exceptional band behind him, and a catalog of hit songs, the CMA, ACM and Grammy-nominated singer has evolved into one of country music’s most engaging performers.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this chart-topping country talent in the prime of his career when he visits one of the top concert venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available by visiting the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, clicking here or calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

