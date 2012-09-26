Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:20 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts Family Fitness Raises $16,800 for Storyteller Children’s Center

School's students and staff deliver more than 9,200 in annual Kick-a-Thon fundraiser

By Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness | September 26, 2012 | 1:43 p.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced Wednesday that the nonprofit Storyteller Children’s Center will benefit from a donation of $16,852.07 raised through the school’s annual Kick-a-Thon fundraiser.

Storyteller provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children, as well as comprehensive family support services.

MAFF will present a check to Storyteller at a belt test and promotion ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at its facility at 122 E. Gutierrez St.

“We are very pleased with the efforts of our school’s community in helping Storyteller Children’s Center,” said Grandmaster Dave Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “This very successful fundraiser was driven by our students. I cannot be more proud of this amazing feat.”

“Once again, our students worked tirelessly to make a positive impact in our community,” added Master Melodee Meyer, co-owner of MAFF. “We set a goal of $15,000, and we surpassed it. Over the past few years have raised money over $100,000 for various nonprofit groups, and now we can add Storyteller to our great list.”

Students and staff of Martial Arts Family Fitness had the opportunity to kick for three minutes and raise money through either “per-kick” or “flat” pledges. As a group, the martial artists delivered more than 9,200 kicks in the three minutes of the Kick-A-Thon.

Morgan Love, an 11-year-old martial artist, led the group with 350 kicks. The total raised includes donations made through a silent auction.

“It is gratifying to see our students value the importance of helping others and giving back to their community,” Wheaton said. “Our students are leaders, and we work to bring this out in them. Before every class we recite the ‘Student’s Creed,’ which contains a statement that says, ‘I care for myself so that I can help care for others,’ and the Kick-a-Thon exemplifies this statement.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 