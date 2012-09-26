Old Orcutt Street Painting & Art Festival Set for Saturday

Don’t miss out on the Old Orcutt Street Painting & Art Festival presented by the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Union and Broadway.
There will be a $10 “PasspART” available to children to do several hands-on art activities, a tri-tip barbecue, a bucket raffle, local arts and craft vendors, and, of course, chalk artists working on their creations.
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to connect with the community and give your family a great day out together supporting the arts.
For more information or to sponsor a square for your family or business, contact Hannah Rubalcava at 805.938.8966 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).