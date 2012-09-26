Old Orcutt Street Painting & Art Festival Set for Saturday

Spend a day of family fun with hands-on activities, a tri-tip barbecue, a raffle and more

Don’t miss out on the Old Orcutt Street Painting & Art Festival presented by the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Union and Broadway. There will be a $10 “PasspART” available to children to do several hands-on art activities, a tri-tip barbecue, a bucket raffle, local arts and craft vendors, and, of course, chalk artists working on their creations. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to connect with the community and give your family a great day out together supporting the arts. For more information or to sponsor a square for your family or business, contact Hannah Rubalcava at 805.938.8966 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >