Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:17 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

SOL Food Festival to Get Cooking Saturday in Santa Barbara

Workshops, tastings and more will focus on growing a brighter food future

By David Fortson for the SOL Food Festival | September 26, 2012 | 4:01 p.m.

The SOL Food Festival planning team is proud to present the third annual SOL Food Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Plaza Vera Cruz Park, 130 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

In partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, this festival profiles Sustainable, Organic, Local (SOL) food and its role in creating a brighter food future.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 7,000 people to the park to enjoy incredible food, tasty beer and wine, and kids activities, meet local farm animals, enjoy educational workshops and network with fellow foodies.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of educational workshops, including backyard poultry, food security, beer brewing and compost making to name a few. The wildly popular SOL Chef Competition will feature some of the region’s most talented chefs cooking up a storm with food procured from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

Also featured again in 2012 will be the kid-approved “Hungry Caterpillar,” as well as workshops and dozens of exhibitors representing the breadth and depth of the Santa Barbara County food world.

This year’s SOL Food Festival highlights:

» Expanded food options: SOL Food will again shut down Cota Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets to connect the Farmers Market directly to the SOL Food Festival. The street will be filled with even more “SOL” food vendors paired with local farmers, farm equipment including tractors and plows, a free bike valet and more. Click here to check out the full menu.

» Wine & Beer Garden: Our wine and beer garden will feature local favorites, including Alma Rosa, Carr and Martian wineries, and Figueroa Mountain, Firestone-Walker, Stone and Telegraph Brewing, Island and The Brewhouse, where attendees will be able to enjoy some of the finest local beverages in the region. Regional experts will offer workshops about beer brewing, winemaking and more. An eating area will be set up within the garden so you can enjoy a tasty beverage while eating lunch with friends or people watching.

» Other notable attractions: Children’s activities will include the “Hungry Caterpillar” and live farm animals, including chickens, goats and alpacas; the Santa Barbara Independent’s third annual Foodie Awards recognizing local food heroes; free and refrigerated grocery check for Farmers Market shoppers; our famous Salad Eating Contest; free bike valet and more!

Click here for more information about the SOL Food Festival.

Special thanks to our lead sponsor, Cox Cable. Others include the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, the Isla Vista Food Co-op, Whole Foods, the Lucidity Festival, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Bamboo DNA, Antioch University, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Center for Sustainable Medicine, HARVEST, Edible Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara ParentClick, Fishbon, AFXone.com, Be Green, Mission Linen, Healing Grounds Nursery, the Downtown Organization, the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Branches Gallery and KTYD. Special thanks to the fiscal agent and partner of the SOL Food Festival, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

— David Fortson represents the SOL Food Festival.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 