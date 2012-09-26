UCSB Extension Signs Transfer Agreement with CLU

Students can apply up to 15 credits toward an MBA

Students taking financial planning courses through UCSB Extension now have another option for their education goals: an master’s degree in business administration through California Lutheran University.

UCSB Extension has signed a transfer agreement with CLU that allows transfer of up to 15 credits.

UCSB Extension students who satisfactorily complete the Professional Financial Planning Professional Certificate Program with a grade of B or better in all coursework may have those academic credits transferred into California Lutheran’s Financial Planning MBA in financial planning degree.

The new transfer agreement benefits UCSB Extension students by offering them an opportunity to maximize their education dollars and decrease their time to MBA by applying units already earned in the completion of UCSB Extension’s financial planning certificate.

“This transfer agreement represents a unique opportunity for UCSB Extension’s Professional Financial Planning students to apply their certificate courses toward CLU’s Financial Planning MBA,” said Nancy Mondok, associate dean of UCSB Extension. “We are very pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to our qualified students.”

— Christina O’Toole is the director of marketing for UCSB Extension.