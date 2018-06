Denise Sanford Named Page Youth Center Board President

Denise Sanford was recently installed as president of the Page Youth Center board of directors. A board veteran, she most recently served as vice president and as a co-chairwoman of the Development Committee. Sanford also chaired this year’s Page Youth Center Mardi Gras Fundraiser. She is a senior vice president of Business First Bank and was recently appointed to the position of senior private banking manager of the Private Banking Division.

Page Youth Center’s roster of 2008-09 officers includes Mark Klopstein of Santa Barbara Airbus as vice president; Mark Paul of the Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller’s Office ) as treasurer; and Javier Quezada of Montecito Bank & Trust as secretary. Bob Yost is the center’s executive director.

The nonprofit Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., maintains a 23,000-square-foot multipurpose sports and recreation facility, which features a 16,000-square-foot gymnasium and additional community meeting rooms. The facility is also used by several sports, community and educational, social and nonprofit organizations.

Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.