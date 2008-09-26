Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kevin Walsh Wraps Up Goleta Water District Tenure

The longtime general manager briefs business leaders on the state of the agency's water before stepping down next week.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 26, 2008 | 2:23 a.m.

Outgoing Goleta Water District general manager Kevin Walsh on Thursday gave one of his last presentations on the district to the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The presentation was part of the chamber’s ongoing lunchtime Issues and Policy Roundtable series.

“I would say we’ve accomplished more in these (last) 11 years than we probably did in the prior 30 or 40 years of the district’s history,” Walsh told the audience. The major accomplishments include a water conservation plan, water management plans, upgrades and repairs to facilities, and reduction of debt by $1 million while increasing reserves to $6.5 million out of a $26 million budget.

A special district formed by local vote in 1944, the Goleta Water District once encompassed a service area that went as far east as Ontare Road in Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood. The boundaries have receded since, but the district still covers the entire Goleta Valley, city and unincorporated area. While technically it does not provide services to Hope Ranch, nor do any of its residents pay GWD fees, residents of that enclave are able to vote in elections for the GWD board of directors.

“I don’t know why it’s that way except for maybe in 1944 there was an intent to supply them more fully,” said Walsh. Hope Ranch is served by the La Cumbre Mutual Water Co.

In a nutshell, the district’s history is comprised of efforts to retain and acquire enough water to support a growing population whose demand regularly exceeded the supply. When the ground water supply was   too heavily tapped in the 1940s the district was formed. In the 1950s Lake Cachuma and the Tecolote Tunnel were built. But by the 1960s, the district found itself with not enough water again. Groundwater wells were developed in the 1970s but not enough water was found to lift the water moratorium in the Goleta Valley that lasted into the 1980s. A decade later the district had bought into the State Water Project, began a joint effort with the Goleta Sanitary District to recycle water, and was regulated by a new policy, called the SAFE Ordinance, which dictates when new allotments can be made.

These days the district maintains several facilities, including the Corona Del Mar Treatment plant in the foothills north of the Goleta Valley, which recently survived the Gap Fire. The plant, said Walsh, was “burned around,” due to a defensible space around the facilities. In addition to eight reservoirs, the district also operates nine water production and injection wells and 250 miles of pipeline.

According to Walsh, recent projections estimate that despite the state of drought in California, the GWD will be able to supply its customers with adequate water for 2009, without tapping the ground water too deeply, thanks to conservation, recycling and State Water, even if this year’s allocation has been cut due to the drought. The 2009 estimate of demand is about 13,500 acre feet. An acre foot supplies about four typical Goleta tract homes for a year, he said.

“Overall, on average, we’re doing pretty well on our water supply basis,” he said.

In fact, assuming the municipalities within the district don’t authorize any rezoning, Walsh said, the district could supply a build-out demand of 16,243 acre-feet.

“Change the zoning, you better be sure to come talk to the water district way early in the process,” he said.

As for the ongoing state drought, Walsh said that while district customers didn’t have much to worry about locally, the larger effects are something to think about.

“As a citizen of the state of California, I would be concerned about drought,” he said, pointing out its effects on the overall economy.

Much of the water from the State Water Project goes to Southern California, the economic engine of the state, he said. As the seventh largest economy in the world, an impact to California’s economy would resonate globally.

Walsh, who will be stepping down from his position Wednesday, will be giving his final talk on the state of the Goleta Water District on Monday at the district headquarters, 4699 Hollister Ave.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 