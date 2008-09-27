Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Lobster Season

There are many ways to catch and savor lobster, including landing the delectable critter yourself.

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 27, 2008 | 2:11 p.m.

Article Image
Hunting for lobster must be done by hand, and catching them is not easy. (Capt. David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)

Want to catch a lobster? Want to wrestle the beast and bring home dinner? Lobster season opens this weekend, and plenty of adventurous souls will be on or in the water, hoop netting or diving. Throughout our coastal communities, folks will be dining on delectable local spiny lobsters. Yummy!

image
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)
Hoop netting is done primarily from boats, although hoops can be tossed from piers and rocks. The prime activity is at night. Hoop nets can be bought at local fishing tackle shops. Hoop netters bait the hoops with mackerel or other fish, deploy them near structure spots on the seafloor and pull them regularly to harvest lobster, rebait and redeploy the hoops.

A lobster diving trip is an opportunity to get underwater and experience the ocean environment up close and personal. Once immersed in the underwater world of the lobster, you will no doubt find many other critters to enjoy, as well as seascapes and strange wonderful plant life.

First, you should become a certified scuba diver. Local dive shops can get you into a class you can complete long before lobster season ends. You will have fun in the class and learn a lot about yourself, as well as about dive equipment and the sea. After becoming certified, you can buy your own gear, or rent. I recommend renting, until you develop a feel for which types and brands of equipment you prefer.

Then make plans to go out on a large open-party sport dive boat, a private charter boat, or tag along with a friend on a private boat. You can even wade out into the water from the beach, after hauling your gear to a beach spot in close proximity to underwater reefs or wrecks. Always dive with a buddy, for safety reasons.

Lobsters are found in good numbers in surprisingly shallow water in the early season. When working around shoreline reefs, successful hunters often find themselves in less than 6 feet of water. Watch the swells and waves because the surf zone can be treacherous.

Shallow rocky terrain around our islands are favored destinations on lobster diving trips; however, plenty of “bugs” are caught along our mainland coast. Wherever you go lobster hunting, you will soon learn that catching those quick l’il varmints is not easy. Hunting must be done by hand, which shifts the advantage to the lobsters. If you’ve tasted lobster, you know that the reward is definitely worth the effort. Besides, it is fun!

Do you love lobster but prefer that others do the catching? The Saturday morning Santa Barbara Fishermen’s Market is the perfect place to buy fresh lobster, right from the commercial boats they were caught from. The market opens at 7 a.m. each Saturday at the navy pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Local lobsters also find their way into our fish markets, and into some of our great restaurants.

Another opportunity is the Oct. 11 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. Come hungry and prepared to delight your palate with varied tasty treats from the sea.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 