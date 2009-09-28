Fog, Clouds to Keep Monday Temperatures in High 60s

After a week of sweltering temperatures, Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will feel a lot different this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting fog, clouds and a high in the upper 60s Monday in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Tuesday will see a slight warming, with morning fog giving way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Those temperatures are expected to hold through the week, although weekend highs are likely to be only in the upper 60s.

Winds this week will be mostly calm, but gusts up to 25 mph are possible Tuesday night, the weather service said.

A high-pressure system kept temperatures in the 80s and 90s last week on the South Coast.

