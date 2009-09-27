Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Play the Arlington

UCSB Arts & Lectures concert starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, with a free master class Monday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 27, 2009 | 5:06 a.m.

Jazz buffs who are used to catching the 2 a.m. set in a half-empty, yet smoke-filled, bar with a bad reputation — people for whom jazz is an inseparable element of daily life — will have to set their alarms to be at the Arlington Theatre at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Locals will have two opportunities to see Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra this week.
They will, I think, find that it was worth it. For that is the time when UCSB Arts & Lectures has scheduled jazz titan Wynton Marsalis and his band, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. However grumpy one part of the audience may be, another part — those who long for jazz to take its place among the chief entertainments of polite society — will, of course, be thrilled. What could be more “respectable” than a Sunday afternoon concert at the Arlington?

The bedrock jazz repertory — Ellington, Mingus, Coltrane and the rest — will get its due from Marsalis and his ensemble of 15 virtuosos, but there is more than enough creative talent among them, not least in Marsalis himself, that the possibilities are nearly limitless that you will hear something new, unique and brilliant. And, since this is jazz, if you miss it, you miss it: there’s no make-up exam.

There is a contingency plan, however. At 2 p.m. Monday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus, Marsalis and members of the Orchestra will lead a master class with members of the UCSB Jazz Ensemble led by Jon Nathan. The master class is co-sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Music Department. I don’t know about you, but this sounds quite a treat to me, and it’s free.

Tickets to the Arlington concert are $38-$68 for the general public and $23 for UCSB students, and are available from the Arlington Theatre Ticket Office (1317 State St.; 805.963.4408) or the Arts & Lectures Ticket Office near Campbell Hall (park in Lot 12; 805.893.3535).

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

