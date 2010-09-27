Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:50 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 

Retailer Plum Goods Leases Downtown Storefront

Santa Barbara proprietor Amy Cooper will open at 909 State St.

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Writer | updated logo | September 27, 2010 | 4:50 p.m.

A Santa Barbara-based gift and home décor store with an emphasis on eco-friendly, fair-trade and upcycled merchandise has leased a storefront on the 900 block of State Street.

Plum Goods proprietor Amy Cooper plans to open for business at 909 State St. in the 2,175-square-foot space previously occupied by InSoul shoe store.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor in the transaction.

“This is a prime example of a new local business setting up shop in the heart of Santa Barbara’s downtown retail district at a time when there has been more vacancy and less demand for space from national retailers,” Martz said in a news release.

“909 State St. is a fantastic location with great visibility and high foot traffic,” Roth said. “The timing of this lease will allow Plum Goods to be open in time for the holiday shopping season.”

The store’s grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, and its first artist’s reception, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 during the First Thursday art walk, will feature Santa Barbara artist William Woolway.

