Goleta Chamber to Host Spooktacular B2B Breakfast

Wear a Halloween costume and you could win a prize

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a spooktacular Business 2 Business breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Don’t forget your Halloween costume for this B2B event — there will be prizes!

RSVP by noon Friday, Oct. 1. Click here to register.

For those who register by noon Sept. 27, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Late or at-the-door registration for members and nonmembers is $30.

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about others’ businesses and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot Fiesta breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

The event sponsor is Santa Barbara Axxess.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .