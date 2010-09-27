Save Green with SBParent.com’s Halloween Costume Exchange

It’s time for the seventh annual SBParent.com Costume Exchange and Book Swap on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event will take place at La Cumbre Plaza (near Guest Services) from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will include fun entertainment for the kids. The actual swap will begin at 9:15 a.m. sharp.

Parents can save money and have fun exchanging last year’s gently used costume for a new one to wear on Halloween. Parents will find costumes for newborns through size 8.

The event also will feature a book swap. It’s required for children to read 20 to 30 minutes a night starting in kindergarten. It gets costly to keep that home library stocked with new books. Parents can bring paperbacks, hardcover books, picture books and chapter books. Books for infants to sixth-graders can be exchanged. Parents who don’t have books to exchange can purchase them for $1, with proceeds going to Storyteller Children’s Center.

Families will have fun with entertainment, art and activities provided by KidzArt, My Gym, the Learningden Preschool and Putnee.

Families can get an early start by dropping off costumes and books in advance at Guest Services in La Cumbre Plaza or Gap Kids at Paseo Nuevo,and they will receive a voucher to use on Saturday.

Click here for more information about the event.

— Julie Sorenson is sales and marketing coordinator for SBParent.com.