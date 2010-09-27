Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:54 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Single Tickets Now Available for New Season of Opera Santa Barbara

New artistic director José Maria Condemi has designed a diverse lineup

By Marylove Thralls | September 27, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara has announced that single tickets are now available for its 2010-11 season.

This is the first season designed by new Opera Santa Barbara artistic director José Maria Condemi.

It begins with “An Evening with Patricia Racette” at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Granada.

Racette, one of opera’s most in-demand sopranos, will sing some of opera’s most beloved arias, including several from her title roles in Madama Butterfly, Tosca and Il Trovatore. Maestro Valéry Ryvkin will conduct a full orchestra.

March 4-6, Opera Santa Barbara will present one of “grand opera’s” timeless favorites, Verdi’s La Traviata, at The Granada. Condemi will direct a cast that includes Rebecca Davis (Violetta),  Ryan MacPherson (Alfredo) and Malcolm MacKenzie (Germont).

Finally, a contemporary double-bill featuring the Adler Fellows from the San Francisco Opera April 8-10 at the Lobero Theatre will feature both the comic opera La Serva Padrona and Leonard Bernstein’s first opera, the bittersweet satire about 1950s suburbia, Trouble in Tahiti. These will be directed by acclaimed San Francisco director/choreographer Joe Goode.

For tickets to productions at The Granada, call 805.899.222, and for the Lobero, call 805.963.0761. Tickets range from $25 to $150.

Click here for information and online reservations.

— Marylove Thralls represents Opera Santa Barbara.

