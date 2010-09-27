Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:51 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Watson Criticizes Capps for ‘Out-of-Touch, Out-of-Time Tour’

He calls out his opponent's actions involving health care and green jobs legislation

By John Van Winkle | September 27, 2010 | 4:27 p.m.

Pointing to two specific examples in the past week, Tom Watson, Republican candidate for Congress, said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, continues her “out-of-touch, out-of-time tour” displaying for all to see her disconnect with what is happening in the 23rd Congressional District.

“First, Congresswoman Capps’ office goes onto the UCSB campus to sing the praises of the health-care legislation passed early last summer. What she and her office neglect to mention to the students is a simple side effect of the heath-care bill,” Watson said.

“The American Council of Education notes that over 7 percent of students who are not covered by their parents’ health care, and who currently can buy a low-cost health care program through their school, will be out of luck. The new law and its mandates make it unaffordable for universities and colleges to offer the insurance policies, which is why they are asking for an exemption from the health care bill.

“Is it coincidence or calculation that Congresswoman Capps forgot to mention that fact when touting a health-care bill she herself admits is a big gamble? It’s also ironic that this health-care bill was supposed to guarantee everyone had health care, and now we see it is having just the opposite effect. I guess that’s what happens when you don’t do your homework and read the legislation.”

Watson also cited Capps’ introduction of legislation to give subsidies to companies that are in the green industry.

“The congresswoman and her compatriots are attempting to social engineer the job market in the favor of politically favored but unprofitable industries, at the expense of other productive self-sustaining businesses,” Watson said.

He noted an international study done by King Juan Carlos University in Spain showed that in that country for every green job created, 2.5 other jobs were lost.

“The handwriting is on the wall. Having our government socially engineering jobs does not work — it is unconstitutional and illogical,” Watson said. “Only someone who is out of touch with what is happening in real America today would think otherwise.”

— John Van Winkle represents the Tom Watson for Congress campaign.

 
