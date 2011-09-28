Santa Barbara School District Approves Funds for New HVAC Unit for Washington Classrooms

Air-quality studies found mold, water damage and inadequate heating and cooling systems in the school's portables

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a $29,942 contract on Tuesday to modify one of Washington Elementary School’s classrooms and install a replacement heating ventilation air conditioning unit.

The district has spent tens of thousands of dollars in the aftermath of Washington’s air quality studies that found mold, water damage and inadequate heating and cooling systems in the portable classrooms.

Measure R, the voter-passed general bond passed in November for elementary schools, is the funding source for the Pacific Acoustics North Inc. contract to install the new HVAC unit and the design contract for the HVAC units with Robert Robles Architecture Inc.

The new HVAC unit itself is estimated to cost $12,000 to $14,000.

The study also prompted a deep cleaning for Washington’s portables, at a cost of $8,500 per classroom, and emergency mold removal at Adelante Charter School’s portable classrooms.

After replacing exterior siding on the Adelante classrooms, staff members found visible mold on four of them, which prompted the cleanup.

