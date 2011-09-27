Elings Park to Host Day of Play Festival on Sunday

Net proceeds from the family-friendly event will benefit the park and its activity groups

Elings Park, the country’s largest privately funded public park, is hosting its first-ever Day of Play Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Day of Play will feature food and attractions, including a rock climbing wall, three bounce houses, carnival booths, face painters, henna tattoo artists, food trucks, a beer garden and music provided by five local bands of young, emerging artists.

All net proceeds will be split between the park’s activity groups and the nonprofit park. Attendees can earmark which activity group they wish to support through an innovative ticketing system via the park’s website.

Tickets for the attractions can be pre-purchased online for a substantial discount. Activity tickets sold on the day of the event will be $1 each.

Groups benefiting from the Day of Play include AYSO, Santa Barbara Lacrosse, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club, BMX, paragliders, rugby, softball and Santa Barbara Flyers.

The bands playing include Conor Patrick, Courtney O’Donnell, The Balladiers, False Puppet and Haddon Cord.

Food trucks include O Street Truck, Lickety Split’s, The Burger Bus, Road Dogs, Green & Tasty, Thai On a Truck and Woodfire Pizza.

Sponsors include Giffin & Crane General Contractors, Atherton Lane, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, Bryant & Sons, Buynak & Fauver, Flowers & Associates and Jordano’s.

Beloved by many, Elings Park is a working model of how parks can be operated for the benefit of the public without the use of tax dollars. Elings Park is the 2011 recipient of Santa Barbara Beautiful’s award for Open Space.

— Bruce Giffin represents sponsor Giffin & Crane.