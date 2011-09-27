Project Plans for Citrix Properties Given the Go-Ahead from Goleta Design Review Board

Board members also hear about changes in the works for the facade of the Spectrum gym on Calle Real

The Goleta Design Review Board on Tuesday pushed forward proposals for properties occupied by Citrix Online.

The changes Citrix employees will see include additional lighting at the parking lot on the Citrix campus at 7402 Hollister Ave.

“We wanted to make it a safer area for employees to walk out, as the days get shorter and the sun goes down earlier,” said Riley Schultz, representing the property management firm from which Citrix leases its space.

Five lights are to be placed at the north end of the parking lot and two in the south parking lot.

The Design Review Board also gave its preliminary go-ahead to plans for a 1,680-square-foot gym and wellness center on campus. Members will see the project plans and details again in October for final approval.

The Spectrum gym at 6144 Calle Real in Goleta is poised to make some changes to its facade, as well, but the final details have yet to be ironed out. The new owners of the building purchased it a few months ago, and according to the project’s representative, they have been planning to rehabilitate the building’s “tired” look.

The DRB wanted to “remain generic” on the topic of color choice, which would change from its current white shade to a cool gray color. The wood paneling on the face of the building would, according to the project’s proponents, become an alternating color panel in shades of blue. The second0story windows would be doubled in size, and the window sill lowered a couple feet.

“I’m really leery about the alternating color panel,” said DRB member Carl Schneider, who was also skeptical about the cool color palate. His colleagues agreed.

The board gave preliminary approval to the project, suggesting more detail and lighting information when the applicant comes back in October.

