JM Holliday Associates Project Featured in ArchitecTOURS Exhibit

Its green commercial renovation at 3890 La Cumbre Plaza Lane will be part of Saturday's public review

JM Holliday Associates Architects has been selected by the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter to be part of the 2011 ArchitecTOURS program scheduled for public review from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

J. Michael Holliday, AIA LEEP AP, was the principal architect for the selected project, Michelle Swanitz was the technical manager and Bottenfield Construction was the general contractor for the job.

The project selected for inclusion on the ArchitecTOURS is the 3890 La Cumbre Plaza Lane green commercial renovation project.

Transformation

The goal of this complete commercial building shell renovation project was transformation! Starting with an existing 35-year-old aesthetically lacking grocery store in the heart of a vibrant Santa Barbara commercial center, two entrepreneurial brothers bought the structure with an intent to recycle it and give it new life. One corner of the new facility would serve as a flagship location for their expanding Habit Burger Grill business while the upstairs and downstairs were to be converted for professional office use.

New Skin for Old Bones

The structure of the existing building was solid, but the old exterior skin needed to be removed, recycled and replaced. The building was stripped down to its structural frame, recycling a significant portion of the existing building materials, and a new energy efficient skin applied employing a rich, warm palette of natural materials and colors.

The client desired a contemporary structure despite traditional city design mandates, and the architects worked to achieve what the city Architectural Board of Review would call “just the right mix of old and new.” Details and finishes include natural finish FSC redwood, copper pipe handrails and downspouts, natural finish red brick pavers, VGDF wood doors, and clear finish aluminum hardware and window mullions.

Greening and Forward Leaning

The client desired a green renovation effort within the confines of a very tight budget and schedule. Portions of the existing impermeable concrete and asphalt driveways were recycled and new semi-permeable brick patio areas introduced. A new high fly ash concrete driveway was used to significantly reduce the heat island effect over black asphalt. New planters incorporate drought-tolerant landscaping and water-conserving drip irrigation.

Building upgrades include high efficiency SOLEX glazing, high fly ash (low polluting) concrete surfaces, energy efficient lighting, low Volatile Organic Compound paints/finishes/adhesives, high efficiency HVAC units and extensive insulation to significantly exceed Title 24 Energy conservation requirements.

— Renee Johnson represents JM Holliday Associates.