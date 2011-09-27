Junior League of Santa Barbara Joins Libraries to Celebrate Children’s Book Characters

The Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library System invite families to an Early Reader Mystery Party featuring Marjorie Sharmat’s book character, Nate the Great.
Children and parents will enjoy stories, crafts and more from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
Other Early Reader events hosted by the Junior League will include Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie at the Goleta Branch Library on Saturday, Oct. 22, Tedd Arnold’s Fly Guy at the Eastside Branch Library on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Arnold Lobel’s Frog and Toad at the Central Library on Saturday, Nov. 12 — all at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call the children’s desk at 805.564.5603.
Click here for more information about these Early Reader events and other children’s programs at the public library. All library programs are free and open to the public.
— Gwen Wagy represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.