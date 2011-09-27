Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Joins Libraries to Celebrate Children’s Book Characters

Families are invited to an Early Reader Mystery Party on Oct. 8 and other events

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | September 27, 2011 | 7:27 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library System invite families to an Early Reader Mystery Party featuring Marjorie Sharmat’s book character, Nate the Great.

Children and parents will enjoy stories, crafts and more from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Other Early Reader events hosted by the Junior League will include Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie at the Goleta Branch Library on Saturday, Oct. 22, Tedd Arnold’s Fly Guy at the Eastside Branch Library on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Arnold Lobel’s Frog and Toad at the Central Library on Saturday, Nov. 12 — all at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call the children’s desk at 805.564.5603.

Click here for more information about these Early Reader events and other children’s programs at the public library. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 