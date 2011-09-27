Rotary Club of Carpinteria Raffling Off Vespa to Help Local Youths

Only a few tickets will be sold at $20 each at the Carpinteria Avofest

Rotary Club of Carpinteria will kick off the Carpinteria Avofest with a raffle to win a new red Vespa, supplied by Ducati-Vespa of Santa Barbara.

Only a few tickets will be sold at $20 each, so those who arrive at the Rotary Club’s booth at the festival when it opens at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 will be sure to get a ticket.

Profits from the ticket sales for the Vespa raffle will go directly to Rotary-supported programs and activities for Carpinterian youth and those in need locally.

The ticket holder does not have to be present at the drawing to win.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.