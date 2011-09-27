Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

SB CAN to Celebrate 10 Years with Roast of Founding Members Dick and Mickey Flacks

The public is invited to the H.O.T. event on Oct. 23 at Congregation B’nai B’rith

By Joyce Howerton for the Santa Barbara County Action Network | September 27, 2011 | 5:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Action Network is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a roast of founding members Dick and Mickey Flacks.

The H.O.T. Roast will be held Oct. 23 at Congregation B’nai B’rith’s Social Hall, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara. The reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 6 p.m.

Hannah-Beth Jackson and Geoff Green will emcee the event. Members of the public are invited. Tickets are $75. Sponsorships and ads in the Memory Book are available. Click here for more information and to register online, or contact Joyce Howerton at 805.563.0463 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

SB CAN began 10 years ago when 30 activists met at the Flacks’ home in Santa Barbara.

“We saw a need for a countywide organization to be an informed voice on issues such as land use, open space, housing, the environment and social justice,” said Howerton, one of the founders and the current executive director. “We are excited to bring this full circle with a roast of Dick and Mickey, two dedicated community members who have been integral to the success of SB CAN and many other organizations all these years.”

One of the first issues the group addressed was preventing gentrification in Santa Barbara by opposing conversion of rental apartments to high-end condos.

Other significant issues have been opposing the county split and supporting the Safe Routes to School program. SB CAN has held educational forums in county supervisorial elections, dealing with the crisis at the Santa Barbara News-Press and Sustainable Communities. It has advocated for policies that support affordable housing throughout the county and has supported general plan revisions that emphasize its H.O.T. principles — Housing, Open Space and Transportation. It has recognized community leaders each year with the North County “Looking Forward” Awards Dinner.

Most recently, SB CAN led the SUN Coalition in negotiating a long-term agreement with UCSB so that its future development benefits the region with respect to housing, public transit, traffic, energy and conservation.

— Joyce Howerton is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network.

