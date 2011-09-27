Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Earns Top Rating for Efficiency, Accountability

Charity Navigator, America’s leading independent evaluator of nonprofit organizations, has once again awarded its top “4-Star” rating to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The rating is based on financial and organizational efficiency, and for accountability and transparency.

“In a competitive philanthropic marketplace, Charity Navigator highlights the fine work of efficient, ethical and open charities,” Charity Navigator CEO Ken Berger said in a letter to the Scholarship Foundation. “This exceptional designation for the Scholarship Foundation differentiates it from its peers and demonstrates to the public that the foundation is worthy of their trust.”

Recent news regarding increasing costs for California college students is distressing to read. Most students are struggling to balance their academic commitments while working long hours at minimum-wage jobs. Although an increase in college costs presents a challenge for Santa Barbara County families, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara offers vital help.

The foundation makes scholarships and financial aid advising available to students in need. In 2010-11, the foundation provided outreach and advising services to more than 24,000 students and parents, and in May 2011 the foundation gave $7.3 million in student aid awards.

“Nonprofit organizations like the Scholarship Foundation are effective vehicles for channeling donor dollars to deserving local students,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation. “This is especially important when our governmental agencies and schools are struggling to keep up. We are proud to have received this recognition, and are thankful to the thousands of generous donors who are providing vital support for our programs.”

Although the Scholarship Foundation provides aid to thousands of students each year, there are many more that need help. If you require scholarship and/or loan information or would like to help provide a scholarship for a deserving student, click here or call 805.687.6065.

— Colette Hadley is executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.