Strickland’s Hospice Care Bill for Santa Barbara County Signed Into Law

The legislation, to take effect Jan. 1, increases the maximum number of allowed patient beds

Senate Bill 177, authored by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley, has been signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Santa Barbara County has only one licensed hospice facility and the waiting list for the facility averages eight to 12 patients, as there is no other inpatient facility in Santa Barbara County and only a small facility in neighboring Ventura County.

SB 177 would increase the maximum number of patient beds allowed in Santa Barbara County.

“I’m pleased the governor supports this bipartisan solution to an important health-care need in my district,” Sen. Strickland said. “This bill is essential to address the growing need for hospice care in our community.

“Access to health care is vital, and I’m happy the Legislature and the governor recognize the importance and need for expanding access to hospice care on the Central Coast.”

SB 177 will take effect Jan. 1.

— Sarah Walsh for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley.