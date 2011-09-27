Suspect Sought in Robbery at Summerland Antique Store

Sheriff's Department says a man bound two female employees with duct tape

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at the Summerland Antique Collective.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene, on the 2100 block of Ortega Hill Road in Summerland, shortly before 11 a.m.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a man reportedly entered the store about 10:30 a.m. and threatened two female employees, who he then bound with duct tape.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing through the front door.

The female employees were bound for about 20 minutes, until a customer found them on the floor. Sugars said neither victim appeared to have any serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall with a muscular build, and wearing a long sleeve black shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.