Carpinteria Chamber’s Golf Tournament a Swinging Success

Event co-chairs Anthony Castillo (of Carpinteria’s Montecito Bank & Trust) and Michael Ensign (of Carpinteria’s Holiday Inn Express) announced that 70 golfers enjoyed a great day in the sun, after-golf festivities and plenty of delicious food and beverages at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament.

The event was held Sept. 20 at the Glen Annie Golf Club, for which a portion of the proceeds go to support the chamber’s Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund.

Putting Contest finalists, held before the tournament’s shotgun start, included Michael Ensign, Monico Casillas and, closest to the hole, Al Freck. First Place Gross were Joe Wilcox, Tim Marme, Arian Schipper and Steven Trider (representing Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects). First Place Net included the team of Jim Carrillo, Craig Minus, Julian Overt and Ben O’Neal (representing The Towbes Group/Shepard Place, Shepard Apartments, Shepard Professional Building). The closest to the Hole winner was Gerry Bushnell, and longest drives were recorded by (men) Kevin Mahoney and (women) Molla Rosenberg.

Both chairs thank the many business sponsors that made the tournament possible: Rabobank, Toyota of Santa Barbara, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Airbus, Best Western Plus Carpinteria, Holiday Inn Express, Clayton Tree Service, Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, Island Brewing Company, Rincon Beach Club, Rincon Events & Zoo Catering, Venoco Inc., Cox Media, the staff and crew at Glen Annie Golf Course, and the many tee sponsors, plus the participants and volunteers.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.