Community Environmental Council Goes ‘Eco-Chic’ for Green Gala

The Community Environmental Council is hosting the annual “eco-chic” party of the year, the Green Gala, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the historic Santa Barbara Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara.

The fundraiser is designed by Merryl Brown Events, which is transforming the site into a stunning, green space filled with wildly costumed performance artists, Green Greeters and a feast for the senses.

The Green Gala regularly wins prestigious national awards for producing minimal waste and creatively incorporating repurposed and borrowed elements.

Guests will be welcomed by airbrushed Green Greeters and stilt walkers as they make their way through the beautiful room filled with trees hung with moss and dripping with LED lights. A Green Glam bar will feature henna artists, leafy accessories and palm readers, and guests will be invited to bid in a carefully curated silent auction.

Local, organic food will be provided by Full of Life Flatbread, drinks by Lieff Wines, Telegraph Brewing Co. and 123 Tequila, and a dessert buffet featuring truffles, brownies, cupcakes, cookies, candies and selections from Santa Barbara’s own McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams.

Throughout the night, rock star Los Angeles DJ Derek Monteiro will spin his amazing mix of dance music. Step into the experience of the Rhythm Cave, a “room” created out of LED screens that surround the dance floor with amazing images from nature, taking you from the middle of a forest, to underwater kelp beds, to a windswept mountain top. It will be a multisensory experience not to be believed!

The Green Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Community Environmental Council, whose mission is to reduce the Santa Barbara region’s dependence on fossil fuels in one generation (Fossil Free by ’33). Some of CEC programs include Solarize Santa Barbara (increasing the amount of solar installed on the South Coast), Plug In Central Coast (supporting the transition to electric vehicles in the Tri-Counties), Rethink the Drink (transitioning schools to water refill stations from disposable plastic water bottles), and the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival (annually organized by CEC on behalf of the community).

Silent auction highlights include a week in a private home in Hanalei, Kauai; a Chef’s Holiday package to The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park; a Platinum Pass to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; several spa services from the Montecito Aesthetic Institute; a Shaun Tomson “surf package”; art from local artists Matti Berglund and Marc Gelinas; and more.

The Green Gala is being coordinated by Merryl Brown Events for the fourth year in a row.

“We are proud to partner with Merryl Brown Events; the three previous Green Galas she produced have won prestigious national awards,” said Sigrid Wright, assistant director of the Community Environmental Council. These awards include the International Special Events Society “Best Green Solution” in both 2010 and 2011 and the Biz Bash West Event Style Award “Best Green Initiative for an Event” Finalist in 2011.

Tickets to the cocktail attire event are $250 per person. To RSVP, contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Candice Tang for the Community Environmental Council.