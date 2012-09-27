Gregg T. Holland, 1954-2012

Burial for the former owner of Hidden Oaks Country Club will he held Friday at Goleta Cemetery

Gregg T. Holland, former owner of Hidden Oaks Country Club in Goleta, passed away unexpectedly in Florida at age 58.

Holland was a former professional skier in the 1970s who traveled the world competing, and was in some of the Warren Miller films.

He also was a pioneer in solar energy, installing large commercial systems in the 1980s through his company Sun Energy, based in Santa Barbara, and owned the Hidden Oaks golf course for many years with his ex-wife, Rhonda Holland.

He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and an infant daughter, Desiree. He is survived by sons Jason and Jeffery Holland, his parents, brothers, nieces and nephews, and friends.

A burial will take place at 11 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 28, at Goleta Cemetery, above the Little League fields where he spent countless happy hours watching his sons play baseball.