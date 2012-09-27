Katherine Abercrombie, 1915-2012

Posted on September 27, 2012 | 1:45 p.m.

She is remembered for her service to the community and philanthropic efforts

Source: Abercrombie Family

Katherine Abercrombie’s dear soul left us on Sept. 15, 2012. After a recent illness she passed peacefully in her sleep.

Born on Oct. 10, 1915, Katherine Opal Tarter grew up with two brothers and two sisters on a farm just outside of Lafayette, Ind. She graduated from Purdue University and served as an ambulance driver and field nurse during World War II.

She has lived in San Francisco, Chicago, Cuernavaca, Palm Springs and, for more than four decades, in Santa Barbara.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Betty Rankin of Walnut Creek, and brother Selbe, and preceded in death by Rosella Herbert and brother James. She is also survived by her two children, Pamela and Landon.

Abercrombie and late husband Steward gave much back to their beloved community, and their tireless philanthropic efforts are legendary. Together they served on more charity boards and chaired more fundraising events than can be listed here.

She wanted cremation and there won’t be a formal funeral, but a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Abercrombie’s cherished charities (Girls Inc., for example) or to a worthy cause of your own choosing.

Abercrombie led an exemplary life with elegant grace and farm girl charm. She will be much missed by all who she has helped along the way and her wonderful friends.