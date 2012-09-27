Letter to the Editor: Renew Support for Schools with Yes Vote on Measures A, B

It’s time to renew our commitment to a well-rounded education for our children.

Four years ago, voters of this community overwhelmingly approved Measures H and I, and now, it’s time to renew that commitment by supporting Measures A and B when we vote in November.

Recently the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA voted to endorse Measures A and B because we believe our children need the opportunities it will afford. We recognize that music, art and theater programs; foreign languages, computer technology and industrial arts will all continue uninterrupted if the measures pass. In addition, reduced class sizes and trade-related courses will also be part of the bargain.

My own children have always felt more comfortable pursuing athletics, but fortunately were encouraged to step outside their comfort zones and enroll in art, industrial art and foreign language classes. Much to their surprise, and my delight, they have each discovered gifts and interests they did not realize they had!

How tragic it would be if they were not able to continue developing their newfound interests, or if younger children could not even begin to discover their own gifts, because funding for these classes disappeared at the end of this school year.

To continue our support will make almost no difference on our personal pocket books, but to deny our support will make a noticeable difference in our community through loss of jobs for many teachers and loss of inspiration for many more students.

Carrie Hawn, PTSA president

Dos Pueblos High School