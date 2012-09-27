Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust to Kick Off B2B with Leadership, Management Seminars

Consultant and author John Rodriquez will open the fall series on Oct. 9

By Carolyn Tulloh for Montecito Bank & Trust | September 27, 2012 | 5:17 p.m.

John Rodriquez
John Rodriquez

Montecito Bank & Trust is presenting its second B2B fall series, kicking off the schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Back by popular demand, the series will begin with John Rodriquez, principal consultant of The Table Group Inc. He has worked closely with Patrick Lencioni in the writing of more than a half-dozen books, including The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, which has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

Rodriquez will conduct a morning workshop titled “Discover a Smarter, Stronger Team” from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara. Seating is limited for this workshop. Click here to register.

Rodriquez’s evening keynote seminar will take place in Ventura at the Crowne Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. His evening keynote topics include how smart and healthy organizations lead to success, the four disciplines of a healthy organization, and overcoming the five dysfunctions of a team.

There will be plenty of time for networking with local business leaders, visiting business resource booths, and marketing your business services to those attending by placing information or coupons into the giveaway seminar bags. Don’t miss these events, and click here to register.

The seminar series will include additional events on Nov. 1 with Kyle Enger, founding partner and principal with BBI Financial Inc. and on Nov. 7 with Matt Hicks, former communications manager for Facebook, and Lorrie Thomas Ross and Justin Seely, lynda.com authors.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

