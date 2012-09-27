Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Scouring Beach Where Body Was Found

Santa Barbara investigators are trying to determine cause of death for Christopher Evan Marks

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 27, 2012 | 6:53 p.m.

Santa Barbara police investigators were combing the beach below Shoreline Park Thursday afternoon, looking for clues in the death of a 60-year-old man whose body was found there a week ago.

After receiving a report from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office Wednesday, detectives returned to the shoreline where Christopher Evan Marks’ body was recovered Sept. 20, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“As a result of the autopsy findings, they led us to believe there were suspicious circumstances to the case,” Harwood said. “We have not been able to rule out suicide, accidental death or foul play.”

Police have cordoned off part of the beach, and the bluff above, and were combing through the sand and vegetation looking for evidence.

As many as 20 officers were on scene — using rakes, shovels and a metal detector — and were being assisted by a skip loader.

Harwood would not elaborate about what investigators were looking for, or offer any specifics from the autopsy report.

Detectives received the autopsy report Wednesday morning, and spent the day following up leads, Harwood said, adding that they wanted to return to the beach where Marks’s body was found before the tide got high again.

Marks, an attorney, was associated with Sweeney Canyon Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley, Harwood said.

Noozhawk Executive Editor Tom Bolton contributed to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 