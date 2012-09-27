Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

County’s ‘Responsible Pet Ownership’ Program Earns Merit Award

Campaign promotes licensing, vaccination, spaying/neutering and micro-chipping

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | September 27, 2012 | 12:55 p.m.

The California State Association of Counties selected the Santa Barbara County program “Promoting Responsible Pet Ownership: Chihuahuas de Mayo” for a Merit Award.

The Responsible Pet Ownership program focuses on the four keys to responsible pet ownership — licensing, vaccination, altering (spaying/neutering) and micro-chipping.

Many factors contributed to the success of the program.

The Board of Supervisors approved a Responsible Pet Ownership ordinance in 2010. An alliance of public and private partners was created to increase the availability of spay/neuter services for low-income residents. Special outreach campaigns were developed to target desired outcomes.

One of the special and very successful outreach campaigns was “Chihuahuas de Mayo,” which kicked off on Cinco de Mayo and offered half-price chihuahua adoptions and free spay/neuter for chihuahuas.

The Responsible Pet Ownership program has had some very positive results. The number of dog licenses sold increased 47 percent from May 1, 2010, to April 30, 2012. Each of these licensed dogs is vaccinated for rabies and now has identification for a quick return to an owner in the event they are lost.

Also, the number of animals neutered through free or low-cost clinics provided through the county or another of the alliance partners has increased.

“Promoting Responsible Pet Ownership: Chihuahuas de Mayo” is one of three recipients in the Merit Award category for counties with a population of 200,001 to 700,000. The other two recipients in that category are Butte County for a “Hospital Alternative Program for Youth” and Tulare County for “Step Up: Gang Prevention Task Force.”

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 