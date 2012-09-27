Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

West Ranch to Open to Visitors for National Alpaca Farm Days

Los Olivos ranch will offer demonstrations and more Sunday

By Hayley Jessup for Alpacas at West Ranch | September 27, 2012 | 8:58 p.m.

This Saturday and Sunday are National Alpaca Farm Days, and Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos will once again be participating.

The ranch will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will bee spinning and knitting demonstrations, along with beautiful products for sale. There will be new babies (cria) in the pens; the newest was born last week.

West Ranch is the combined effort of Joan Speirs and Hayley Jessup, who together bring more than 45 years of experience with camelids (alpacas and llamas).

More than 120 alpacas and six llamas live at West Ranch, many that are boarded by owners who manage their businesses remotely. West Ranch offers sales, breeding and boarding of alpacas — all set in one of the truly beautiful spots in California.

For more information about West Ranch or this weekend’s festivities, contact Jessup at 805.698.4540 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Hayley Jessup is the owner of Alpacas at West Ranch in Los Olivos.

 
