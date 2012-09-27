Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Economic Ventures Receives $30,000 Grant from Wells Fargo

The funding will help support the nonprofit's programs for men and women

By Genesis Lopez for Women’s Economic Ventures | September 27, 2012 | 5:34 p.m.

The nonprofit Women’s Economic Ventures has received a $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo for the organization’s continuum of programs, which helps women (and men) succeed at every stage of the business lifecycle.

Michael Vidal, Wells Fargo district manager, and Brooke Tuason-Angel, Wells Fargo AVP branch manager and WEV board member, presented a $30,000 check to Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of WEV, at Wells Fargo’s Goleta branch.

“Wells Fargo is one of our most important partners,” Bailey said. “They’ve had a huge impact on micro-enterprise development in California by investing in training and loan programs like WEV across the state. In today’s funding environment, WEV is especially grateful for the core program support that Wells Fargo has provided through this grant.”

Wells Fargo has been a generous supporter of WEV, providing program support for more than 15 years. It is the largest investor in WEV’s Small Business Loan Fund (SBLF) and has made major contributions to help WEV expand its program scale and capacity.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

