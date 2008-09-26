Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Friends of Jake Boysel Stick Up for Bicycle Safety

Easy Lift Transportation and San Marcos High commemorate the spirit of Jake Boysel and promote safety for bike riders and motorists.

By Ernesto Paderes, Easy Lift Transportation | September 26, 2008 | 8:45 p.m.

Article Image
Friends of Jake Boysel affix bicycle safety stickers in his memory on an Easy Lift Transportation van during a ceremony at San Marcos High. (Easy Lift Transportation photo)

This month marks the two-year anniversary of the death of 12-year-old Jake Boysel, who was struck and killed by a motorist while he rode his bike along Calle Real.

The story, although tragic, has developed a silver lining in the Santa Barbara community, which has rallied to promote bicycle safety awareness.

Some might remember the memorial bike ride just weeks after the Sept. 8, 2006, accident, in which more than 100 supporters rode through downtown Santa Barbara to De la Guerra Plaza to listen to public figures speak on bike safety measures.

On Friday morning, friends, family and administrators gathered at San Marcos High where Jake would have been a freshman this year.

Article Image
Through the simple message of “Drive Safe-Bike Safe-Be Safe,” Easy Lift Transportation vehicles will be rolling reminders of bicycle safety and a public tribute to the late Jake Boysel, who was killed while riding his bike in 2006. (Easy Lift Transportation photo)
Easy Lift Transportation, a local nonprofit charity serving frail seniors and people with disabilities, produced large vehicle stickers that will be placed on all its fleet of 20 vans.

San Marcos principal Norm Clevenger, activities director Aaron Solis and La Colina Junior High principal David Ortiz were in attendance along with Jake’s mother, Karen Boysel.

Jake’s close friends placed the first “Jake” stickers reminding the public to “Drive Safe-Bike Safe-Be Safe.” The stickers will act as a rolling reminder to the public as well as a tribute to Jake.

Ernesto Paredes is executive director of Easy Lift Transportation.

